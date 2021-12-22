Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.92 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 76.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $183.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.