Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.17 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

