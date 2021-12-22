Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.50 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average is $160.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

