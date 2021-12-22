Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.76 and a 200-day moving average of $350.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

