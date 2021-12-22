Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $128.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

