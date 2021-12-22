Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 267,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelon by 39.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

