Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

