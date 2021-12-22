Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

