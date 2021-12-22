Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,555 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.