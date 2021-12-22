Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,419 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

