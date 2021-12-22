Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 17,212 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,212 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

