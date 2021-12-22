Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,082 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,302,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day moving average is $223.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

