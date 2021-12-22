Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,581 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,587 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 94,528 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,775,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 57,070 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

