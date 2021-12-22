Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,944 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

