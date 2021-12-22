Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 6,832 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,743 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

