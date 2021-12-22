Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,077 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,912 shares of company stock worth $9,420,629. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

