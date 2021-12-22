Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $272.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

