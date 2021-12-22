Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

