Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

