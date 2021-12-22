Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,457.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,436.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

