Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 273,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 610,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.63.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

