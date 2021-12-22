Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. 132,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,001,238. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $249.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

