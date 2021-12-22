Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,528 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 65,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 30,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.