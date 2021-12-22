Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 425 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,136. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

