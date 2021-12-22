Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.89% of Hasbro worth $116,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.05 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

