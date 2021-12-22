Hathor Reaches Market Capitalization of $423.05 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003874 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $423.05 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 65.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.10 or 0.08123745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,797.15 or 0.99875388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 899,429,888 coins and its circulating supply is 223,484,888 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.