Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 141 ($1.86). Hays shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.85), with a volume of 4,861,716 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 195 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.76.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

