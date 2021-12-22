Head to Head Contrast: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Wix.com $988.76 million 8.94 -$165.15 million ($2.41) -65.46

Cyxtera Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81% Wix.com -10.61% -67.18% -8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wix.com 0 5 14 0 2.74

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $271.61, indicating a potential upside of 72.17%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Wix.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

