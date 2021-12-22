Head-To-Head Survey: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 5.70% 22.34% 6.13% Travere Therapeutics -113.07% -82.45% -34.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $833.40 million 1.02 $54.38 million $1.20 17.58 Travere Therapeutics $198.32 million 9.41 -$169.43 million ($4.56) -6.68

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phibro Animal Health and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 0 0 1.50 Travere Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Travere Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Travere Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment comprises of the formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and compounds. The Performance Products segment produces specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company was founded on May 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

