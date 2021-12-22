Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of Healthpeak Properties worth $117,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

