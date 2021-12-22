Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Healthpeak Properties worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 257,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.