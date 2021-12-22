Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heartland Express by 122.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Heartland Express by 15.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

