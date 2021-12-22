Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00252492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00034800 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00507779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083157 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.