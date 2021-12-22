Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.65 or 0.00249211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031276 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00021714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00514989 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083201 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

