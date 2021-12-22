HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Reaches $273.01 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $273.01 million and approximately $83,887.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00169545 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.