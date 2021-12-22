Hegic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.10 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Hegic has a market cap of $49.99 million and $2.10 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.00209392 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 697,511,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

