Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.20. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 119,927 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $846.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

