Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.