Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32.
NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.
Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.
KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
