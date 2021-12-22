Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.37

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.37 and traded as high as $31.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 58,953 shares.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 867,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at $431,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

