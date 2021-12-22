Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

