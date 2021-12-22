HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Update

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 26,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 61.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

