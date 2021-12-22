HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 100,983 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.
About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)
HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
