Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $385.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $396.91. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $396.91, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $845.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

