Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Hive has a market capitalization of $585.85 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003929 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,787,035 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

