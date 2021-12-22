HMS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,106 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 506.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

JHX opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.28. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

