Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce $164.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $692.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

