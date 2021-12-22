Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,102 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Honeywell International worth $285,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.78. 20,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,627. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average of $220.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

