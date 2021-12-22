HOQU Trading 20.2% Lower This Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. HOQU has a total market cap of $275,030.43 and approximately $940,901.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

