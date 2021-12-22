Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.