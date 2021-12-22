Howdoo (UDOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $244,056.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $244,056.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,198,218 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

